Winning Take Five ticket worth $62K sold in Rensselaer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Class of 2020 Schenectady Community College graduates will receive their diplomas in a drive-through commencement Monday, June 29 at 4 p.m. The event will be streamed live on YouTube.

Graduates will stay in their vehicles and receive their degrees/certificates one at a time on stage. The ceremony will take place in the Main Parking Lot.