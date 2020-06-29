Winning Take Five ticket worth $62K sold in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $62,944.50 was sold at a Cumberland Farms.
The winning numbers were 18-20-28-31-32. The ticket was purchased at The Cumberland Farms store #1524 at 449 RT4 in Rensselaer.
