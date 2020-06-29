Winning Take Five ticket worth $62K sold in Rensselaer

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Take 5 Lottery_407398

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $62,944.50 was sold at a Cumberland Farms.

The winning numbers were 18-20-28-31-32. The ticket was purchased at The Cumberland Farms store #1524 at 449 RT4 in Rensselaer.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak