Winning numbers of the $470 million Powerball jackpot announced

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winning lottery numbers just keep coming in, but will either of the two ginormous jackpots, which combined total more than $1 billion, soon be claimed? On Saturday, the $470 million Powerball jackpot numbers, with a cash option of $362.7 million, were announced.

The winning numbers are: 14 26 38 45 46 and 13. Power Play 2.

Yesterday, the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were announced, and while some came close, no one had all six numbers. The next drawing for the $600 million pot is Tuesday.