ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A winning ticket for the Thursday night drawing of the Take Five was sold at the R&S Finnigan’s Inc. in Albany.

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the 116 Quail Street location and is worth $18,882. The winning numbers were 07-22-25-35-36.

Two others in Brooklyn also bought a winning ticket with the same payout. One at the S&S Liquor Store and the other at the Conduit Gas & Mart Inc.