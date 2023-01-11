SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winners of the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade Presented by the City and County of Schenectady have been announced! The winning floats, performances, and bands were presented with certificates from the Legislature.

“Attending the annual holiday parade has become a tradition for many families in Schenectady County and the Capital Region,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta, Chair of Tourism, Arts & Special Events Committee. “The creativity and energy of these groups made this one of the best parades we’ve had.”

The award winners are:

Best Overall: Schenectady Caribbean Day

People’s Choice Award: Hamilton Elementary

Movement and Dance Award: Triple Threat Athletics

Live Musical Performance Award: Mohonasen High School Marching Band

Chamber Business Award: Miranda Real Estate Group

Non-profit Award: CREATE Community Studios

Red Suspenders Award: Stanford Heights Fire Department