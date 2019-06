ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Destination Kia in Albany awarded a few local charities with a very big check.

It was part of their Charity Challenge. The dealership put $20,000 on the line and told all charities in the area to submit a video saying why they should win the money.

The winner was Homeward Bound. They will get a $10,000 check , but there was plenty more cash to go around.

The Raiderettes cheerleading team finished in second place, and the Center for Disabilities finished in third.