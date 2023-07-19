ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) For the first time, New York State wines will be sold in Puerto Rico.

A finger lakes winery will be making history, again. Meaghan Frank said it was her Great Grandfather, Dr. Konstantin Frank, who first planted European grape varieties in New York State.

“He basically utilized a technique that was very common in Europe where by you graft American root stock with vinifera— the European piece of the vine, and that was successful. That was the first time chardonnay, Riesling, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, all these varieties were possible,” explained Meaghan Frank, Vice President of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery.

Frank said this created a quality revolution for New York Wine making. Now, decades later, the Frank family’s winery is teaming up with Serrallés Imports to be the first from New York to sell wines in Puerto Rico.

“New York Wines are world class. They are premium wines. They deserve recognition and respect and they deserve to be accessible by wine enthusiasts all over the world, not just here in New York,” said Valerie Venezia-Ross, Director of Programs and Marketing at the New York Wine and Grape Foundation.

New York wines are known to pair well with a wide variety of foods, and according to Frank, Puerto Rican cuisine included.

“We have our Dr. Konstantin Frank line. Some Rieslings that we are exporting which pair so beautifully with the flavors and the cuisine and the seafood and the citrus flavors that are so prevalent.”

Wines from winery’s second label, Salmon Run, will be exported as well. While Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery is the first from New York to expand sales into Puerto Rico, it likely won’t be the last.

“We know that many other wineries are already working with the really passionate team at the NYS office at trade and tourism,” said Venezia-Ross. We really look forward to more NY wines available in that market really soon.”