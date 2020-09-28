Windy Hill Orchard offering fall activities

CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As September is nearing an end, people all over the Capital Region will be heading out to enjoy some fall activities. From pumpkin picking to apple picking and everything in between The Windy Hill Orchard has you covered for everything fall.

Owner Scott Seeberger said they have new guidelines in place, but they are ready for a great season.

“We’re not requiring people to wear a mask in the orchard, but when you can’t social distance we ask that you wear a mask,” he said. “We have a corn maze, we are doing wagon rides, there are a couple of food trucks,” Seeberger said.

In the next couple of weeks, the orchard plans to offer different types of cider.

