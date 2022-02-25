WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Great news for winter sports lovers, Windham Mountain ski area has received 8 inches of fluffy new powder from this latest snowfall and the flakes are still coming. Total snowfall is expected to reach into the double digits by the time the storm wraps up Friday afternoon.

“Days like today are what skiing and riding is all about. Conditions are fun, amazing, and just add to the great base of snow that our hard-working mountain operations team has made and preserved throughout the season.” said Marketing and Communications Manager, Kate Sullivan. Skiers whooped and hollered all the way down the slopes all morning as the snow piled up.

Lift tickets are already sold out for Saturday, February 26, but are still available for Sunday, February 27. Visitors can purchase lift tickets online for the rest of the season.