HALIFAX, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after a Green Mountain Power lineworker died on the job Thursday morning. Troopers say Lucas Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was seriously injured at his work site on Reed Hill Road around 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1.

Donahue was working to restore electric services after several trees fell onto power lines in the area, according to a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how he was injured in the first place. However, investigators say Donahue’s death was accidental and is not suspicious.