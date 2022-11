NEWFANE, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police report that there was an explosion at a single family home around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Police and numerous fire departments responded to 521 VT-Route 30, where they found the body of a deceased male in the burnt debris.

Investigations into the explosion are ongoing. The body of the deceased male will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. No further information about his identity is available at this time.