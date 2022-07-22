BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case.

Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide. The Vermont State Police is working with other law-enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.

Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, died after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in West Brattleboro. Police said he ran from investigators who were trying to question him, and then lunged at the officers with a knife. Anderson’s cellphone was among the evidence that investigators reportedly found in the area where Davis ran from police.

The autopsy determined Davis died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of his death is also considered a homicide. This determination was made because Davis’ death was caused by the intentional act of another person; it is not a ruling on whether the shooting was justified. That ruling, police said, will be made in separate, independent reviews by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s State’s Attorney’s Office.

The two Vermont State Police troopers who fired their department-issued handguns in the officer-involved shooting were named Wednesday as Detective Sergeant Jesse Robson and Detective Sergeant Samuel Truex. Under department policy related to critical incidents, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days.

The Brattleboro Police Department member involved was identified as Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone, who has worked for the department since 2019. He fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis. Per standard protocol, Carbone is on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

As part of the ongoing, multi-state investigation into Anderson’s killing, police would like to speak to anyone in New England- especially Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont- who might have seen Anderson, Davis, or Anderson’s truck from late Saturday night through early Tuesday morning. The truck is a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20.

Brattleboro police located the truck with Anderson’s body inside at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, parked on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Investigators are unsure at this time if Davis or Anderson had a connection to Brattleboro.

Any member of the public who might have information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can also submit tips on the Vermont State Police website.