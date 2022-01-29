Wind chill advisory issued for the Capital Region

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory warning until 10:00 a.m., Sunday, January 30. They say dangerously cold wind chills and gusty winds overnight for much of the region as low as 15 to 25 below zero.

Officials say If venturing outdoors, dress in layers and limit time spent outside. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, you can visit NEWS10 weather alerts online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19