GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family has donated $100,000 to the Wilton Wildlife Preserve to help develop an Outdoor Education Center at Camp Saratoga. The center will be named after Larry Gordon, a long-time Wilton leader who spent many years protecting, enhancing, and promoting the landscape conservation of Camp Saratoga.

“The Larry Gordon Outdoor Education Center will allow the Town of Wilton and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park to better meet the needs of the park’s users,” said John Lant, Supervisor for the Town of Wilton. “Park visitors will be able to come to a central location to gather information or maps and learn about upcoming events and programs.”

“My husband, Larry Gordon, was an avid collector of documents and materials related to the history of Scouting at Camp Saratoga and Saratoga County,” said Trish Watkins. “The family is so pleased to know that with his passing, the collection will have a permanent home in the Education Center at Camp Saratoga.”