Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park slates school vacation programs for winter break

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For students with a winter break this month, options aren’t always as broad as they are in summer. The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is offering a week of options for families looking for something fun and educational for the break.
Preregistration is required for all programs at least a day ahead of time. Registration can be made by calling Saratoga Springs Public Library at (518) 584-7860, option 3.
Monday, Feb. 17
Animal tracking hike
- When: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Where: Starting at Saratoga Springs Public Library; 49 Henry St, Saratoga Springs
- Learn about animal footprints and be supplied with snowshoes, and then head to Congress Park to search for and identify different tracks
- Limited to 20 families
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Winter nature detectives
- When: 1 to 2 p.m.
- Where: Camp Saratoga North Trailhead
- Learn how to use different senses to collect information and investigate how animals survive the winter
Owl Prowl
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Park & Preserve office; 5833+GJ Gansevoort, Northumberland
- Indoor presentation on types of owls that can be seen locally, followed by a trip outside to look for wild owls
- Group size limited, aimed at ages 5 and up
- Program will be offered again on Feb. 21, 26 and 28
Thursday, Feb. 20
Winter scavenger hunt
- When: 1 to 2 p.m.
- Where: Camp Saratoga North Trailhead
- Learn to use senses to complete a winter scavenger hunt
- Snowshoes availible for rental if needed; $3 for non-members, free for members
- Aimed at ages 5 and up
- Registration required by Feb. 19
Friday, Feb. 21
Upcycle Craft
- When: 1 to 2 p.m.
- Where: Park & Preserve Office
- Learn about upcycling by turning old t-shirts into multi-use grocery bags, complete with decorations
- Bring your own old t-shirt
- Aimed at ages 5 and up
In addition to the events, the preserve is also offering snow shoe and cross country ski rental all week. Rentals are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and must be returned by 3 p.m. the same day. Pricing is $5 for non-members, and free for members. Rentals can be accessed from the cabin at parking lot #1 on Scout Road.
More more information, the preserve and park can be contacted at (518) 450-0321, or through email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.
