Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park slates school vacation programs for winter break

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For students with a winter break this month, options aren’t always as broad as they are in summer. The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is offering a week of options for families looking for something fun and educational for the break.

Preregistration is required for all programs at least a day ahead of time. Registration can be made by calling Saratoga Springs Public Library at (518) 584-7860, option 3.

Monday, Feb. 17

Animal tracking hike

When: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Starting at Saratoga Springs Public Library; 49 Henry St, Saratoga Springs

Learn about animal footprints and be supplied with snowshoes, and then head to Congress Park to search for and identify different tracks

Limited to 20 families

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Winter nature detectives

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Camp Saratoga North Trailhead

Learn how to use different senses to collect information and investigate how animals survive the winter

Owl Prowl

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Park & Preserve office; 5833+GJ Gansevoort, Northumberland

Indoor presentation on types of owls that can be seen locally, followed by a trip outside to look for wild owls

Group size limited, aimed at ages 5 and up

Program will be offered again on Feb. 21, 26 and 28

Thursday, Feb. 20

Winter scavenger hunt

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Camp Saratoga North Trailhead

Learn to use senses to complete a winter scavenger hunt

Snowshoes availible for rental if needed; $3 for non-members, free for members

Aimed at ages 5 and up

Registration required by Feb. 19

Friday, Feb. 21

Upcycle Craft

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Park & Preserve Office

Learn about upcycling by turning old t-shirts into multi-use grocery bags, complete with decorations

Bring your own old t-shirt

Aimed at ages 5 and up

In addition to the events, the preserve is also offering snow shoe and cross country ski rental all week. Rentals are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and must be returned by 3 p.m. the same day. Pricing is $5 for non-members, and free for members. Rentals can be accessed from the cabin at parking lot #1 on Scout Road.

More more information, the preserve and park can be contacted at (518) 450-0321, or through email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.