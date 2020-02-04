Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park slates school vacation programs for winter break

News
Posted: / Updated:

Oziel de la Garza, Congress Park, Saratoga Springs

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For students with a winter break this month, options aren’t always as broad as they are in summer. The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is offering a week of options for families looking for something fun and educational for the break.

Preregistration is required for all programs at least a day ahead of time. Registration can be made by calling Saratoga Springs Public Library at (518) 584-7860, option 3.

Monday, Feb. 17

Animal tracking hike

  • When: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Where: Starting at Saratoga Springs Public Library; 49 Henry St, Saratoga Springs
  • Learn about animal footprints and be supplied with snowshoes, and then head to Congress Park to search for and identify different tracks
  • Limited to 20 families

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Winter nature detectives

  • When: 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Camp Saratoga North Trailhead
  • Learn how to use different senses to collect information and investigate how animals survive the winter

Owl Prowl

  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Where: Park & Preserve office; 5833+GJ Gansevoort, Northumberland
  • Indoor presentation on types of owls that can be seen locally, followed by a trip outside to look for wild owls
  • Group size limited, aimed at ages 5 and up
  • Program will be offered again on Feb. 21, 26 and 28

Thursday, Feb. 20

Winter scavenger hunt

  • When: 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Camp Saratoga North Trailhead
  • Learn to use senses to complete a winter scavenger hunt
  • Snowshoes availible for rental if needed; $3 for non-members, free for members
  • Aimed at ages 5 and up
  • Registration required by Feb. 19

Friday, Feb. 21

Upcycle Craft

  • When: 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Park & Preserve Office
  • Learn about upcycling by turning old t-shirts into multi-use grocery bags, complete with decorations
  • Bring your own old t-shirt
  • Aimed at ages 5 and up

In addition to the events, the preserve is also offering snow shoe and cross country ski rental all week. Rentals are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and must be returned by 3 p.m. the same day. Pricing is $5 for non-members, and free for members. Rentals can be accessed from the cabin at parking lot #1 on Scout Road.

More more information, the preserve and park can be contacted at (518) 450-0321, or through email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play