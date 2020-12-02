Wilton man charged with attempted murder after machete attack

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) arrested John Martino, 34, of Wilton, after they say he broke into someone’s home and attacked them with a machete. Martino is now facing several felonies including attempted murder.

Troopers say Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m. broke into a home in Wilton and attacked the victim with a machete causing serious injuries. He is also accused of threatening two others in the home with the machete.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Albany Med. They have since been released from the hospital.

Charges:

Attempted Murder 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Assault 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Burglary 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) two counts of Menacing 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Martino was arraigned in the town of Wilton Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.