Wilton man charged for stealing from vehicles, police looking for more surveillance

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Brendan A. King, 40, of Wilton was arrested on December 19 in Wilton. Deputies responded to the area of 17 Jones Road for multiple larceny complaints from unlocked vehicles.

King was observed in the area and was found to be in possession of the items taken from several vehicles in the area. He was then charged and processed.

Charges:

8 Counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree

4 counts of Petit Larceny

King was released on an appearance ticket to answer the charges in the Wilton Town Court in January.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with video surveillance in the area of Jones Road around that time to contact Sgt. William Kitts at wkitts@saratogacountyny.gov.