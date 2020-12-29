Wilton man arrested for alleged 2004 sexual abuse of a child

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Edward Dickson, 58, of Wilton, for allegedly forcing a child under 11 to perform oral sex. The incident is said to have happened in 2004, but wasn’t reported until August of 2020.
Dickson has been charged with Criminal Sex Act 1st degree a felony. Dickson will be arraigned in the town of Wilton Court.
The State Police thanked the Eaton Rapids Police Department in Michigan who also assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident, or other incidents possibly involving Dickson, is asked to contact State Police SP Wilton Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (518) 583-7010.
