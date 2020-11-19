Wilton Mall game store converts former Victoria’s Secret into broadcast studio

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Pink section has been traded in for purple and yellow.

Insane Games, a used game store in the Wilton Mall, has spent nearly a year running their own network of video game and pop culture-based podcasts and livestreams, all under the moniker of Insane Games TV. That was all behind the counter of their former space in the mall, but now a move to the former home of the mall’s Victoria’s Secret has meant some big changes.

About a quarter of the 9,000 square feet at the store’s disposal is actual storefront, and even that means more space for used video games and figures than the 1,300 total they used to operate out of. The rest is segmented into main video studios, an all-purpose space, and even a room for commentating on live events or sports matches.

A lot of that space will be used for other video game livestreamers who create online entertainment in the 518 area. Around 17 to 20 streamers are set to come in and use some of that space when Insane Games’ main shows aren’t.

Meanwhile, the store has seen strong business ever since reopening. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t lead to any layoffs, and ever since they’ve moved into a bigger spot in the mall, curious faces poke their heads in out of curiosity, over what a used game store is doing with such an ambitious amount of room.