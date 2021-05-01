Wilton Mall cleared following bomb threat

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wilton Mall had to be evacuated on Saturday morning after the Sararoga County Sheriff’s office received a bomb threat. Officers from multiple agencies, including three K-9 units, were dispatched to the scene after the call came in at around 11:50 a.m. on May 1.

Officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Saratoga Springs Police Department (K-9), New York State Park Police (K-9) and New York State Police, conducted a sweep of the mall and no bomb was found.

Shoppers were allowed back in the mall on Saturday afternoon, after the threat was cleared.

The investigation into the bomb threat is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.