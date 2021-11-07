Wilmington man charged with grand larceny

WILMINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Windham County man has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing money from a vehicle that did not belong to him. Brattleboro Police arrested Abdul-Kareem, Misbah, 36, of Wilmington on November 6.

On October 11, around 10 a.m. police received a report of a theft that occurred over the previous weekend at a residence on Forest Street. Police said that around $1,200 was stolen from the vehicle, which the resident reported they had the theft on surveillance.

Officers later identified Abdul-Kareem in connection to the alleged thief of the stolen money. He was located and arrested by police, and is being held in lieu of $500 bail police said. He is scheduled to be in Windham Superior Court on November 8, to answer to the charge of Grand Larceny, which is a felony.