Wilmington man charged with grand larceny

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Windham County man has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing money from a vehicle that did not belong to him. Brattleboro Police arrested Abdul-Kareem, Misbah, 36, of Wilmington on November 6.

On October 11, around 10 a.m. police received a report of a theft that occurred over the previous weekend at a residence on Forest Street. Police said that around $1,200 was stolen from the vehicle, which the resident reported they had the theft on surveillance.

Officers later identified Abdul-Kareem in connection to the alleged thief of the stolen money. He was located and arrested by police, and is being held in lieu of $500 bail police said. He is scheduled to be in Windham Superior Court on November 8, to answer to the charge of Grand Larceny, which is a felony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19