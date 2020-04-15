Williamstown Theatre Festival will release 2020 summer season on Audible

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass (NEWS10) – Last week Williamstown Theatre Festival announced their 2020 Summer Season is cancelled, but there is good news for theater fans!

The decision to cancel the popular festival was made “in compliance with Massachusetts Governor Baker’s orders issued on March 23, 2020, combined with the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated measures at the Federal, State, and local level,” according to their website.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke with Greenfield about the decision behind canceling the summer season and when fans can expect to get their hands, or ears, on the Audible recordings.

In the video below, Williamstown Theater Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield talks about the tough decision to cancel the season:

The popular festival that draws big crowds and big names in the Broadway community will instead offer their production line-up on Audible.

All seven previously announced productions, including the much-anticipated production of A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Broadway Actress Audra McDonald, will be available in audio form.

In the video below, Williamstown Theater Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield talks about when the audio recordings will be available:

In a letter on their website Williamstown Theater Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield wrote the following:

Dear Friends,

Anyone who makes theatre and everyone who makes going to the theatre a central endeavor to their lives shares one unspoken truth: we believe in humanity. We believe that in the dark, among a large group of people breathing the same air, a theatrical experience can elevate, entertain, transport, reveal, unmask, even transform us. This shared truth has been cherished and practiced for all of human history: we share roots with our theatrical ancestors and branches with generations of theatrical storytellers to come.

We are all guessing about the immediate future right now—will it be safe to commune in large groups this summer, to share the same air in the theatre on Main Street, on Main Streets everywhere, all over the planet?

We don’t know.

But, as we are all still theatre makers and theatre lovers, we must hold onto our shared belief in humanity. Today, we are all working to flatten the curve, to slow the spread of a virus in order to save lives and buy time for the development and dissemination of a vaccine or cure or both. I, alongside almost everyone I talk or email or zoom with daily, believe we will succeed. We believe in humanity.

We will make the season of new work we planned to make. WTF is creating a season in collaboration with Audible, the world’s largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, in a format safe to elevate, entertain, transport, reveal, unmask and transform audiences from the comfort of their homes.* The stellar group of artists who planned to spend the summer in Williamstown, will deliver—with fearlessness and redoubled passion—on the promise they made to create this work for you. This virus might get to tell us what we cannot do but it does not get to dictate what we can do. The voices of these artists will be heard.

When we can, once again, come together in large groups, breathe the same air, and raise a majestic curtain on the ancient art we cherish, we will see you at the theatre. I am betting on humanity and I am certain we will arrive there together, ahead.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Williamstown Theatre Festival and the nearly seven generations of artists, artisans, apprentices, interns, managers, technicians, Guild members, Williams College and Williamstown community members, administrators and artistic leaders who are this Festival, thank you for standing with us.

Warmly,

Mandy Greenfield

Artistic Director

For the latest on the Williamstown Theatre Festival, visit their website.

