Williams College cancels large events and college-sponsored international travel

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10)- Williams College is canceling all campus events scheduled between now and Apr. 30 where attendance is expected to be 100 or more people. The college’s president Maud S. Mandel announced the decision on Monday.

The school is also canceling college-sponsored international travel through Apr. 30, admission tours, information sessions and overnight stays from admitted students.

“I am writing today to announce further steps to protect campus and prepare for the possibility that a case occurs here despite our best efforts,” said Mandel. “Since activities involving heightened personal interaction, including gatherings and travel, can be a source of exposure, we are making the following changes as of today.”

“This global outbreak challenges all of us, not just logistically or economically, but psychologically,” she said. “While in the great majority of cases the symptoms of COVID-19 will resemble the flu, the uncertainty demands resilience. It is important that we take time to care for ourselves and each other, and especially to think about the most vulnerable.”

Mandel said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 epidemic and adjust their policies as needed.

