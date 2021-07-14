Williams College biology professor gets $1.6 million grant from National Science Foundation

News

by: Sarah Darmanjan

Posted: / Updated:
Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts.

WILLIAMS, Mass. (NEWS10)-Assistant Professor of Biology at Williams College, Ron Bassar, was given a three-year grant of $1.6 million for research to better understand the effect of ecology and evolution on the coexistence of similar species. The grant was awarded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The project, “The Evolution of Fluctuation-dependent Species Coexistence,” is a collaboration between Bassar and professors from the University of California, Florida State University, and the University of Oxford.

“Understanding the processes that allow similar species to coexist has been a longstanding question in ecology and evolution,” Bassar said. “It is important because diversity is a defining characteristic of natural ecosystems. Traditional explanations for coexistence have focused on static differences between species. This research will be among the first to explore the possibility that differences in species responses to intra-annual environmental variation can allow species to coexist.”

Field research will be conducted at four locations in Trinidad, studying communities of Trinidadian guppies and killifish. The grant will provide research opportunities for 38 recently graduated research scientists.

The grant allows the continuation of research already being conducted by the team of researchers. More information about The Guppy Project can be found on the project’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire