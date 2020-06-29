Williams College announces plan for fall 2020 semester

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10)- Williams College says some students will return to campus in the fall while others will continue to work remotely. All classes will be moved to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, as with many other local colleges.

The college will allow residential students to remain on campus beyond the Thanksgiving holiday providing they don’t travel out of the area. Exams will also be held remotely and the winter semester has been canceled.

“I’m eager to welcome our community back. As beautiful as this campus is, Williams without people just isn’t Williams. To do this responsibly will require significant adjustments to the ways we live and learn, and sharing the commitments and sacrifices needed to protect each other,” says Williams College President Maud Mandel. “When in doubt we’re going to err on the side of caution because what’s at stake is the health and wellbeing of our extended community, to which we all have a collective responsibility.”

Students who wish to study remotely will be given the opportunity the college says. They say their entire course catalog will be available remotely. They are also giving students the ability to withdraw from or designate classes as pass/fail, if the class is pass/fail eligible, up until the last day of classes.

In addition to mandatory face masks and social distancing in public places, the college will also require students/faculty to be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive and weekly throughout the semester.

The fall semester will run from September 10- December 11. The entire plan can be found on the William’s College website.