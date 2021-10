GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Gloversville will decide who will win the mayor’s office. Republican William Rowback, Jr. is trying to unseat the current mayor.

Rowback sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should choose him.

Rowback wants to bring transparency and integrity to the mayor’s office. He also says infrastructure and jobs are his other top priorities.