ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10)- It’s the question in the back of everyone’s minds as we are just about two weeks away from the holiday. Will we have a white Christmas this year?

The Farmers Almanac releasing information showing that historically, the Northeast falls in a zone that has a high percentage of some flakes falling on the holiday. Included in the higher percentages are mountainous regions in the west, Great Lake surrounding areas, and some weather stations in northern New England.

GRAPHIC: The Farmers Almanac

While this graph may look promising to us Northeaster’s, a narrowed down version of the area suggests some more rain than snow. Zone 1 is named the Northeast and New England. This entails New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington D.C. For this large portion of the country, Farmers Almanac predicts our Christmas weather may be more wet than white. Showers are showing to fall in time for Christmas, then turning to more fair and cool weather.

A detailed breakdown of December for the Northeast and New England describes Dec. 20-23 with wet snow changing over to rain. Dec. 24-27 shows showers along with cooler temperatures. The final week, Dec. 28-31, predicts snow to turn into rain as the year finishes off.

So while we still have time to wish for a snowy Christmas morning, trends are pointing towards a less favorable, rainy day.