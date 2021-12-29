Will kids ages 12-15 be able to get COVID booster shots?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Now that it’s been seven months since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer’s vaccine for use in kids aged 12-15, parents may be wondering if a booster will be approved for their kids, especially with a warning from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) concerning a significant rise in kids being hospitalized with COVID in New York City and surrounding areas.

The DOH said there had been four times as many reports of kids/teens 18 years old and younger hospitalized with COVID the week of Dec. 5. Because most of the hospitalizations were in unvaccinated kids, the department said the heightened numbers underscored the importance of getting kids vaccinated.

“Protect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated, and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds, and testing,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is available to everyone 16 and older if it’s been six months since they were fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a booster shot for everyone over the age of 18. The CDC hasn’t recommended it but said teens 16-17 can get a booster.

NEWS10 reached out to both the CDC and the FDA to ask about COVID booster shots for kids aged 12-15. The CDC said they cannot make updates to COVID vaccination recommendations until the FDA allows them to and the FDA said they did not have any information on booster shots for kids.

The FDA said they would forward any information to NEWS10 once it became available. NEWS10 will pass that information along.