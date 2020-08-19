Wildwood Programs: education will resume in-person Sept. 9

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Wildwood Programs provide education for special needs children throughout the Capital Region. Communications Director, Tom Schreck, says the school is ready to reopen on September 9.

The school will be providing the option of in-person or remote learning for its student body. Wildwood provides education 11 months out of the year and has been remotely teaching students since March.

Schreck says parents will be able to send kids to school full-time come September. Virtual learning will also be an option. Kids attending school will get their temperature checked when they arrive at the school in the morning and have their hands sanitized. It may be hard for some of the kids to tolerate wearing a mask but Schreck says they will be continually encouraged to do so.

Wildwood Programs used a hybrid approach to their summer session, taking the time to create a plan for the fall. Schreck says the majority of students receive therapy, the schools reopening plan includes a protocol for delivering those services safely.

Wildwood had to submit a plan along with every other school across New York. They have spent a lot of time considering the best ways to protect students, teachers, and parents. Schreck says, however, that teachers and teachers aides care about their students and are ready to begin teaching in-person.

