Wildlife rehab group says golfers beat opossum blind on Hilton Head course

Editor’s note: Images in this article may be disturbing to some readers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An animal rehabilitation organization says they are caring for an opossum left blind, with a broken jaw after an incident in the Lowcountry this week.

According to Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, an opossum, now named Scarlett, is believed to have been beaten by golfers with their clubs on a Hilton Head Island golf course.

The organization says Scarlett is just two pounds and still has baby teeth.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville took the opossum in on Wednesday, the same day she was injured, according to the organization’s president, Wendy Watson.

The group posted about Scarlett’s injuries on Facebook, stating that they also reported the incident to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

via Wildlife Rehab of Greenville

via Wildlife Rehab of Greenville

via Wildlife Rehab of Greenville

The agency confirmed to News 3 that a report about the opossum was made Thursday morning. SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas also said they received a number of other calls this week about the opossum and Wildlife Rehab of Greenville’s Facebook post.

Lucas said at this time, the department hasn’t been able to determine at which golf course the opossum was reportedly injured or speak with anyone who witnessed the beating.

He said anyone with information on the incident can call Operation Game Thief anonymously at 1-800-922-5431.

Watson would not release the name of the golf course to News 3 but said her organization would make sure SCDNR has that information.

“This event should not reflect on the golf course or the city of Hilton Head,” Wildlife Rehab of Greenville stated online. “This act is the sole responsibility of the sick person or persons who attacked this baby.”

The group says Scarlett is facing a lengthy recovery period but is receiving excellent medical care.

More than $7,000 has been donated to aid in her rehabilitation.