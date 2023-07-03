AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wildlife Museum in Amsterdam opened a new edition Jul. 1, 2023. The new building has hundreds of animals from Africa and North America.

Robert Kazmierski, director of the museum, said the exhibit took five years to curate and he hopes the museum can provide an educational opportunity for students who are on summer break.

“They can see the sizes of these animals standing right next to them, take some great pictures,” Kazmierski said. “Take this back to the schools and see if they can do some field trips here.”

Kazmierski said the work is not over yet, he is also working on putting together a research library.