Wild turkeys terrorizing town

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CNN) – It’s not the turkeys we imagine this time of year. These ones are running wild and it’s starting to scare neighbors!

Residents say they’re blocking doorways and pecking at cars.

“It’s like the trajectory. They come out of the tree, they kind of — it’s kind of halfway down to the ground, I guess,” George Campbell, a local resident, said.

Wild turkeys, turkey vultures, call them what you will.

When there are 20 or so, weighing up to 25 pounds and capable of running 20 or so MPH, they can be frightening to some in this 55-and-older community.

“And they are all over the place, they are massive amounts of turkeys in here. I did stop the truck yesterday and they were gobbling, gobbling gobbling and I’m sure they can chase some people around,” Jack Adams, a local resident, said.

Others say if you don’t provoke them, they won’t bother you… An actually see them as a benefit in the neighborhood.

“They’re like traffic cops. People speed down the highway all the time and we need speed bumps. Instead of speed bumps, we have turkeys,” Richard Flecker, a local resident, said.

Local animal control isn’t licensed to trap them, so state fish and wildlife officials were notified about what’s been going on.