Wild Adriatic and Super 400 concert at the Plaza rescheduled

by: Sarah Darmanjian

empire state plaza_256722

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Office of General Services has rescheduled the Wild Adriatic and Super 400 concert to September 1. The concert was originally scheduled for August 18 but was changed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The concert is part of the free concert series at the Empire State Plaza. Free parking for the concert on September, 1 will be available beginning at 5 p.m. in the visitor’s lot under the Empire State Plaza as well as in the Grand and Elk street lots.

No outside alcoholic beverages, hard-sided coolers, or glass containers are allowed onto the Plaza. Alcohol will be available from vendors.

More information about events at the Plaza can be found on its website.

