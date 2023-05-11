SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several witnesses have shed light on the history of the 2001 Ford Excursion, the modified stretch limousine involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people.

Donald Cottrell, the Garage Manager for Advantage Transportation Group, testified. The 2001 Ford Excursion was part of the company’s fleet prior to being sold to the Hussain family.

Cottrell said he did everything by the book with that limo, including monthly inspections and periodic brake checks, in addition to bi-annual DOT certified inspections. He also spoke about the sale of the excursion limo to the Hussain family.

Cottrell said he walked Nauman Hussain, and his brother, through different rules and regulations they needed to follow, how to contact DOT, even testifying that he told them to do things the right way and “not to play around with DOT.”

Hussain is charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Kim Lisinicchia, the wife of Scott Lisinicchia, the driver involved in that fatal crash, took to the stand for brief, but emotional, testimony. She said she would occasionally join her husband on rides and described her last memories of seeing him. She said he invited her to go with him on his ride that day, but she opted to stay home. She said her husband cared about his job, the people he drove, and was careful on the roads.

District Attorney, Susan Mallery, called several eyewitnesses of the limo on the day of the crash to the stand. One witness, Matthew Hellar, was driving behind the limo and said he observed a “strong burning brake smell” as he was following the limo near Fonda.