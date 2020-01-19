Wienermobile drivers wanted: Oscar Mayer hiring ‘Hotdoggers’

400014 05: An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. Oscar Mayer kicked off a national classroom vocal contest at Chicagos Oscar Mayer Elementary School to recognize and encourage performing arts in Education. The school was presented $10,000 worth of musical equipment and tours of one […]

VERONA, WI. (NEWS10)– If you’re a fan of the famous hot dog and have a degree in communications, this could be your next job.

Oscar Mayer is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive the legendary Wiernermobile. The full-time paid position involves a one-year assignment traveling to multiple states as a brand ambassador.

“The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has become an American icon for over 80 years and provides a Wiener Whistle and a smile for all. Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management,” the job posting said.

The job requires applicants to travel extensively to represent the brand for a year. If selected, all expenses, benefits and team apparel will be covered by Oscar Mayer.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com or Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger position, 560 East Verona Ave., Verona, WI 53593