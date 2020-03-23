Wi-Fi hotspot map available in Vermont

VERMONT (NEWS10) – The Vermont Department of Public Service has released an interactive Public Wi-Fi Hot Spot Map to help Vermonters connect to publicly available internet service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The map includes the location of the Wi-Fi hot spots and pertinent information about how to access them, including places where users can access Wi-Fi from outside the building or in a parked vehicle.

“Internet connectivity is an important resource for Vermonters during this crisis, which is keeping us physically distanced from one another,” said Governor Phil Scott. “As we’re asking many to work and learn remotely, these public Wi-Fi points are especially critical to keeping workers and students connected if they do not have access at home.”

LATEST STORIES: