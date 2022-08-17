ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Some are calling the Inflation Reduction Act revolutionary. The package of bills President Biden signed into law yesterday tackles prescription drugs costs, taxes and climate change. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with climate experts and has the latest.

“This is game changing moment. We couldn’t be more excited and recognizing this historic opportunity that the U.S. now has in front of it to address climate change and really make a dent in our emissions, make our community more sustainable, create jobs, reduce burdens on disadvantaged communities, on and on. I mean this truly is a remarkable moment,” said New York’s DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. He went on to say this is especially significant with Congress stalling and the Supreme court recently restricting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gasses.

The Commissioner says New York is ready, “We’ve been an early actor putting together ambitious plans offshore wind, onshore wind, I mean solar, growing the green economy here in new York and of course laughing our planning process so when you look at the $369 billion a significant portion of that is going to be competitive grants to states,” he said. This means states will be able to compete for funding after they can come up with specific plans on how they’re going to use those dollars.

Senator Rachel May, who is on the Environmental Conservation Committee says, there are lots of positive aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act. One that stands out to her, “I think the Green Bank Idea is a really good one, to provide seed funding especially for lower income communities to come up with their own good ideas on how to reduce energy and fossil fuel use in those communities.” Senator May is also in full support of the healthcare aspects and taxing corporations the bill provides.