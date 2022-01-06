Why New Yorkers will not get the vaccine

A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19"

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID cases have been increasing in New York over the holidays causing schools, businesses, and government agencies to change their in-person guidelines. But, even with the rise in cases, many New Yorkers have not changed their minds about getting vaccinated.

QuoteWizard released data about the main reasons why people have not gotten vaccinated.

Data

  • 68% are worried about side effects
  • 39% are waiting to see if it’s safe
  • 47% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
  • 46% don’t trust the government
  • 22% don’t believe COVID is a threat

Note that the numbers won’t add up to 100% because each person gave several reasons for not getting the vaccine.

For more information on each state’s main reasons for vaccine hesitancy, along with demographic breakdowns by age, gender, education, and ethnicity, go to QuoteWizard’s website.

