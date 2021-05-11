Why cyber security breaches should be of concern

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following cyber breaches both locally and nationally, professional hacker Tyler Wrightson expects the attacks to get worse.

“Brace yourself because unfortunately it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” Wrightson said.

The most recent breach happened on RPI’s computer system which led to finals being canceled this week.

“It’s not a coincidence. There’s been an uptick in ransomware steadily over the years,” Wrightson said.

Wrightson owns LEET Cyber Security. It’s a hacking firm hired by companies to expose potential weaknesses in their systems.

“The primary thing that [companies] need to do is care about and invest in their cyber risk,” Wrightson said.

But how can people at home prevent a cyber attack? Wrightson said they should look out for three things.

Phishing emails. “It’s very common,” Wrightson said. “Drive-by downloads.” “[It’s when] you’re visiting, even in some cases, visiting completely legitimate websites, but you’re served up things like ads that try to compromise your computer,” Wrightson said. Traditional attacks on passwords.

The demands for cyber currency have made a hackers extortion untraceable.

“They can be as ballsy as they want. They have virtually no concerns about repercussions, and that’s if we can actually ever trace it back to the individual humans responsible,” Wrightson said.