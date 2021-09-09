Why are people hesitant to get the COVID vaccine?

(NEWS10) — A new report by QuoteWizard shows the reasons why people are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The report is broken down by state, as well as demographic data.

The report lists six main reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated: they are concerned about possible side effects, they don’t believe they need it, they’re waiting to see if it’s safe, they don’t trust the vaccine, they don’t trust the government, or they don’t think COVID is a big threat.

In New York:

46% are concerned about side effects

25% don’t believe they need a vaccine

37% plan to wait and see if it’s safe

39% don’t trust the vaccine

37% don’t trust the government

20% don’t think COVID is a big threat

In Vermont:

66% are concerned about side effects

25% don’t believe they need a vaccine

28% plan to wait and see if it’s safe

25% don’t trust the vaccine

32% don’t trust the government

25% don’t think COVID is a big threat.

In Massachusetts:

53% are concerned about side effects

25% don’t believe they need a vaccine

38% plan to wait and see if it’s safe

39% don’t trust the vaccine

35% don’t trust the government

19% don’t think COVID is a big threat.

Compared to the U.S. average, 56% are concerned about side effects, 28% don’t believe they need a vaccine, 37% plan to wait and see if it’s safe, 44% don’t trust the vaccine, 38% don’t trust the government and 21% don’t think COVID is a big threat.

These numbers are also on the rise. Nationwide, the number of people who don’t trust the vaccine rose from 37% to 44% since early August. The number of people who say they won’t get the vaccine because they don’t trust the government went from 28% to 38%.

Vaccine hesitancy also varied by age, race, gender and education level. The report found women are more hesitant to get the vaccine than men. Older populations are more likely to get vaccinated and white people have a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy than people of color.

Source: QuoteWizard

To see where other states rank on vaccine hesitancy, check out the report on QuoteWizard’s website.