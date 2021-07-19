Why are emails to New York’s Office of Cannabis Management undeliverable?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been four months since recreational marijuana was legalized in New York. Since that time there’s been no update from the state on when the first dispensaries can be expected to open.

Recreational marijuana will be overseen by the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) with some marijuana law experts estimating it will take up to two years for all the provisions of the law to be finalized.

The OCM has had an active website for months, along with an email and phone number. NEWS10 tried to reach out to the OCM for an update on the legislation on two different occasions, July 9 and July 19, sending an email to the general mailbox as well as the press mailbox. Both times the emails came back as being undeliverable.

NEWS10 also reached out to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office for an update on the state’s marijuana legislation on July 9 and July 19. NEWS10 took the opportunity to ask about the OCM and whether there was another email available. Neither request for information was answered by the Governor’s office.

History of New York’s marijuana legislation

Some of the law is already clear. New Yorkers will be able to have up to three ounces of marijuana and be able to have up to a maximum of six mature plants at home, three for each adult over the age of 21. It would also expunge the records of people with a previous marijuana conviction, according to Gov. Cuomo’s office.

The law establishes the OCM, saying they will be responsible for the framework regulating both medical and recreational marijuana. It will operate as part of the New York State Liquor Authority and will have a board with five members. Three members will be appointed by the Governor, the remaining two by each of the legislative houses.

When NEWS10 called the general phone line for the OCM, there was a recording with information on the states’ marijuana legislation released by the Governor’s office at the end of March.