LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something good is cooking in the village of Lake George. Lake George Restaurant Week returns this week, with 15 area restaurants offering prix-fixe meals using local ingredients.

The week of good eats has begun, and a full list of participating restaurants has been released. Each restaurant offers a three-course menu for $35, and all have been challenged to use local ingredients in their offerings. Those who come to taste can fill in a survey to vote for their favorite.

“We will be highlighting New York-made ingredients throughout this promotion, aiming to spotlight the connection between New York producers and local restaurants to showcase the value of supporting small business and community connections,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “We’re hoping visitors and locals will take advantage of this great value as well as the Taste NY mission of choose local, buy New York.”

Here’s who’s cooking at this summer’s Lake George Restaurant Week, as well as contact info:

Adirondack Bar & Grill 982 State Route 149, Queensbury (518) 793-2325

Adirondack Pub & Brewery 33 Canada St., Lake George (518) 668-0002

Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ 2112 Route 9, Lake George (518) 668-5268

Blue Thirty-Two 2897 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George (518) 685-3539

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen 365 Canada St., Lake George (518) 761-1150

Docksider Restaurant 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George (518) 792-3534

The Georgian Lakeside Resort 384 Canada St., Lake George (518) 668-5401

Lake George Lanes & Games 2211 Canada St., Lake George (518) 668-5741

Lake House Bistro 325 Canada St., Lake George (518) 685-3159

Lobster Pot Restaurant 81 Canada St., Lake George (518) 668-2429

Log Jam Restaurant 1484 Route 9, Lake George (518) 798-1155

Mario’s Restaurant 429 Canada St., Lake George (518) 668-2665

Sans Souci 92 Mason Road, Cleverdale (518) 656-5009

TR’s Restaurant at Holiday Inn Resort 2223 Canada St., Lake George



Lake George Restaurant Week runs from June 11-17. Reservations are recommended.