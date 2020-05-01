Whole Foods to give masks to shoppers

Latest News

by: CNN

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, a sign at a Whole Foods Market greets shoppers in Tampa, Fla. Amazon is bringing its Prime membership to Whole Foods, giving members special discounts and deals at the organic grocer. The new benefits will start Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Whole Foods stores in […]

(CNN) — If you go to Whole Foods Market, make sure you have a mask. If you do not have one handy, the grocery giant has you covered.

Within the next few days, the grocery giant will offer free, disposable masks to customers nationwide.

It is another step Whole Foods is taking since the COVI-19 pandemic.

They have enhanced cleaning at all of their locations and open an hour early for elderly customers.

There are more than one million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 63,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

