Whole Foods to give masks to shoppers

(CNN) — If you go to Whole Foods Market, make sure you have a mask. If you do not have one handy, the grocery giant has you covered.

Within the next few days, the grocery giant will offer free, disposable masks to customers nationwide.

It is another step Whole Foods is taking since the COVI-19 pandemic.

They have enhanced cleaning at all of their locations and open an hour early for elderly customers.

There are more than one million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 63,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

