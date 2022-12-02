PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Want to get up close and personal with an owl? Check out Berkshire Museum’s Wingmasters’ World of Owls on December 3.

A variety of live owls will be featured in the Berkshire Museum’s theater on December 3. The event will inform those who attend about how owls use their senses and skills to survive and thrive in nature. Berkshire Museum explains the program is presented by Wingmasters a partnership of two licensed raptor rehabilitators dedicated to increasing public understanding and appreciation of North American birds of prey.

You can meet the owls at 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. The event takes place at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South Street (Route 7), in Pittsfield. Tickets are available on the Berkshire Museum website.