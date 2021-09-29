Who the scariest Halloween movie villain is

(NEWS10)- Scary movies are as much a part of popular culture in the lead-up to Halloween as candy that only makes its way to shelves for two months before the holiday. Like Candy Corn, scary movies make their way to streaming services, networks, and theaters to satisfy people hungry for horror.

Watching a scary movie can affect the brain, heart, hormones, and behavior. They can cause an increase in heart rate, muscle tension, anxiety, and panic attacks, according to A Healthier Michigan. These symptoms can also help identify who is the most frightening Halloween villain. It may be easy for people to hide emotions while watching a scary movie but the heart doesn’t lie.

To find out which villain was the best at giving a fight, All Home Connections hooked people up to a heart rate monitor while watching 5,760 minutes of horror films. They reviewed the data to find out when heart rates peaked then asked 990 people which villain they thought was the scariest and compared the two.

The scariest villain has appeared in 12 movies spanning 43 years, including a new movie being released on October 15, according to IMDb. Who gets people’s hearts racing? Michael Myers.

Myers slashed his way into theaters in the first Halloween movie in 1978. It made $47 million at the box office and had a budget of $300,000. The original script was titled “The Babysitter Murders”, IMDb’s website said.

Four “Halloween” movies were released in the 1980s, two in the 1990s. The series made a comeback in the 2000s. Four movies have been released to date and the release of “Halloween Kills” in October will push that number to five.

The series has amassed millions of dollars at the box office. Halloween, released on August 31, 2017, made $76.2 million its opening weekend, the most of any movie in the series, said Business Insider.

Box office earnings show that people love a good horror flick. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” released on June 4 made $195 million after being in the theater for two months and “A Quiet Place part II” earned $341 million worldwide, based on an analysis from Forbes. “Halloween Kills” could wind up replacing “Halloween” as the top-earning movie opening weekend.

What other Halloween villains scared people the most?

Freddy Krueger/Nightmare on Elm Street franchise Michael Meyers/Halloween franchise* Chucky/Chucky franchise Jason Voorhees/Friday the 13th franchise Samara Morgan/The Ring franchise Pinhead/Hellraiser franchise

*People surveyed from All Home Connections rated Michael Meyers the second scariest Halloween villain. However, he was deemed the scariest based on heart rate monitor data.