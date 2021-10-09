Who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? What you need to know

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Data revealed in studies conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protection against the virus may wane – decreasing over time – making it less effective to protect against the Delta variants.

Although COVID-19 vaccination in adults aged 65 years and older remains effective in preventing severe disease, the CDC says recent data provide transparency around the impact of additional factors that suggest vaccination is less effective at preventing infection or milder illness with symptoms in some populations.

The data shows from a small clinical trial that a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot increased the immune response in participants who had their primary series 6 months earlier CDC says, with increased immune response in protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

However, only certain populations initially vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can get a booster shot at this time said the CDC, with increased benefits in the immunity response.

Older adults and 50-64 year old people with medical conditions

People aged 65 years and older and adults 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions.

Long-term care setting residents aged 18 years and older

Residents aged 18 years and older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Because residents in long-term care settings live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.

People with medical conditions aged 18-49 years

Adults aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.

Adults aged 18–49 years who have underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. However, that risk is likely not as high as it would be for adults aged 50 years and older who have underlying medical conditions.

Adults aged 18–49 years who have underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot after considering their individual risks and benefits.

Employees and residents at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission

Adults aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.

Adults aged 18–64 years who work or reside in certain settings (e.g., health care, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters) may be at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

People aged 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may get a booster shot after considering their individual risks and benefits.

These recommendations may change in the future as more data become available.

The CDC says additional populations may be recommended to receive a booster shot as more data becomes available, with experts researching all available data to understand how well vaccines are responding for different populations. This includes looking at how new variants, like Delta, affect vaccine effectiveness.

