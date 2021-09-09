Whitney Viewing Stand to remain open to public this fall

The Whitney Viewing Stand at the The Oklahoma training track will be open throughout the fall.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10/NYRA) – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced Thursday that the Whitney Viewing Stand will remain open this fall for spectators to enjoy morning workouts at the Oklahoma Training Track.

Beginning Friday, September 10, the public will be invited to view training at Oklahoma from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Whitney Viewing Stand will remain open during the same hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the conclusion of training for the year in November.

Located across the street from the historic Saratoga Race Course, the Whitney Viewing Stand is accessible via Gate 21 on East Avenue. There is no cost to enter; free parking is available.

“Experiencing morning training at Saratoga is a treasured pastime for generations of racing fans,” said NYRA Senior Director of Communications Pat McKenna. “While the summer meet has come to a close, we are pleased to extend the season by welcoming fans to the Whitney Viewing Stand this fall.”

The Whitney Viewing Stand overlooks the Oklahoma Training Track, which underwent a major renovation prior to the 2021 season. The project included a complete reconstruction of the Oklahoma track surface, the installation of a limestone base and modernized drainage.

The training track was also widened by 10-to-14 feet in most areas to address the increasing population of horses training at the Oklahoma annually from April to November. Additionally, to enhance safety for exercise riders and jockeys, the inner rail at the Oklahoma was replaced with a rider protection system.

The Whitney Viewing Stand is named for one of thoroughbred racing’s most prominent and philanthropic families: the Whitneys, who have been champions of both racing and Saratoga since the turn of the 20th century.