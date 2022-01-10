Whiteout conditions possible in North Country on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More lake effect snow will hit the North Country on Monday. The National Weather Service is warning local residents that heavy snow will produce whiteout conditions at times in the eastern Lake Ontario region on January 10.

The NWS said that heavy snow will continue throughout the day on Monday off Lake Ontario. Snowfall rates could reach three inches per hour in some locations.

Additionally, forecasts said that snow will shift south of Lake Ontario on Monday night between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m, causing a burst of heavy snow, according to the official NWS Buffalo Twitter page.

An extreme lake effect snow warning remains in effect for Lewis County. This was issued by the NWS on January 9 as the heaviest snow is expected to hit the region. Some areas in the county are expected to receive up to 18 inches of snow.

Residents are warned heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. Additionally, periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will result in slippery roads.

A no unnecessary travel advisory was also issued for all of Lewis County on Sunday, January 9. This was due to freezing rain and accumulating ice on the road.

This was downgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday afternoon. If traveling residents are warned to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day on Monday for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.