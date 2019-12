WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village issued a notice Tuesday that the Department of Public Works is planning to perform work Wednesday night that may leave some residents partially or fully without water for 3-4 hours.

The work is set to begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the Washington County village’s 14″ water main.

Once the work is completed, a boil water advisory is set to be issued through Thursday morning. The advisory is expected to only affect residents living on West Street.