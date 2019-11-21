Whitehall water issues continue

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Whitehall declared a water emergency overnight Wednesday which shut down the water system entirely and closed school.

People who live in the Village of Whitehall stopped by the fire house first thing Thursday morning to pick up bottled water. Crews were able to turn the system back on overnight, but they are still asking residents to conserve water if possible.

One resident said, “It’s been tough, luckily I had a couple of pales filled to flush the toilet. I’ve been running over to Shaw’s in New Haven to get water but just got a call saying they had some down here.”

The latest water main leak in Whitehall created more work for crews than just a patch up. The mayor said air made its way inside the pipes which created air pockets and pressure issues which caused water to sporadically drop out in certain areas of the village.

“I was in the shower last night and it stopped and I was full of soap,” said another resident.

“Air is somehow seeping into the reservoir line as well, so they weren’t getting good flow into the water plant either and their 700,000 gallon water tank went down at one point to only 25 percent full. Water wasn’t coming into the plant fast enough to serve the village so we shut things down. We’ve taken care of the air problem up there. The tank has been filling, and at about 2:30 this morning we felt we had enough water in the tank and pressure that we started feeding it into the village,” said Phil Smith, Mayor of Whitehall.

The mayor said the flush out and refill has to be a slow process in order to prevent pressure build up which could lead to another pipe burst, and that’s the last thing they need right now.

With no water the district had no choice but to close school for the day.

The mayor hoping that tonight his Department of Public Works crews can catch a break instead of fixing one.