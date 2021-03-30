Whitehall students back in high school after months of repairs

The Whitehall CSD continues to clean-up after a strong storm caused damage to the Elementary and High Schools.

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last fall, it wasn’t just COVID-19 that kept students at Whitehall Jr.-Sr. High School learning remote. It was also the heavy damage incurred by flooding all throughout the building.

Now, Whitehall high school students have been able to safely visit the building again.

Whitehall Superintendent Patrick Dee said students have been learning in the building again for the last 3 weeks. 7th and 8th graders are in the building daily, with grades 9-12 following a schedule on alternating days.

Students have been in-person since the fall up the hill at the elementary school, while work began last September on around $16 million in damages from black septic water in every part of the high school.

The damages included torn-up flooring in the gymnasium, exposed asbestos, and mold in the walls in parts of the building that were already in the middle of renovation at the time.

Dee said that those damages have mostly been repaired. Work is still ongoing on flooring for the building’s auditorium and large group instruction room, as well as in the gymnasium and locker rooms.

Materials are still on the way for cabinets and lab stations in the building’s science labs.

Other work is on pause until summer. A new roof is set to be installed at the high school, and the elementary building will see changes of its own, in the form of new floors in the gymnasium and cafeteria.

The renovations that were ongoing last year when the storm hit were the subject of a voter-approved $16,500,000 capital project. When it comes to renovation costs, the district still has to figure out exactly how much of the repair costs fall under the umbrella of that existing plan.

The district has had a complicated time getting financial help from their insurer, New York Schools Insuring Reciprocal, who has so far supplied $1.5 million.

The district and its attorneys are continuing to move forward with legal action against the insurer, who Dee said classified the school damage as storm damage instead of flood damage, denying the majority of the district’s claim last year.

Given the existing renovation plans, it’s not just repairs that have been completed in the building, but some improvements as well. Dee said the upgraded science lab spaces and two new art rooms are a significant improvement for the student body to enjoy.

Also included in that work was a new heating and airflow system.